MANILA, Philippines – If you've been forgetting to bring around your coffee tumbler because it's too bulky for your bag, hold the excuses – have you ever heard of a collapsible reusable coffee cup?

Starbucks Philippines, in collaboration with US-based brand Stojo, launched a handy collection of collapsible coffee cups that are leak-proof, BPA-free, and microwave-safe.

Available in Starbucks branches nationwide starting Friday, December 13, these compact mini-tumblers can store your hot and cold drinks wherever you go, and when collapsed, are easy to stuff in your bag.

They're made from food-grade, recyclable material that's glue-free and dishwasher-safe.

Each collasible cup costs P1,250. You can choose from 3 colors: Carbon, Peony, and Sage. – Rappler.com