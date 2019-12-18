MANILA, Philippines – Say cheese…cake! You can now get your favorite cheesecakes from American dessert chain The Cheesecake Factory at Tim Horton branches nationwide.

Starting Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Candian coffee shop Tim Hortons began serving 6 Cheesecake Factory flavors in-store: Dulce De Leche, Bananas Foster, Strawberries & Cream, Red Velvet, and Cinabbon cheesecakes, as well as a Black-out cake.



Customers can enjoy any of them per slice (P300) or as a whole (P4,200), for both dine-in and take-out. – Rappler.com