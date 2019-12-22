MANILA, Philippines – Let's be real: Filipinos are obsessed with milk tea.

Whatever drew you in, it doesn't matter – we bet you're locked in for good, and we're also sure you've shamelessly lined up for it, shelled out money for it, and broken your sugar level caps for it at least once in your milk tea-obsessed lifetime.

But it's not just the iced beverage people are clamoring for – the many iterations of the sweet drink are all the rage now.

Milk tea-flavored donuts, soft-serve, cheesecakes – here we round up some of the most interesting milk tea treats we've seen so far, because when it comes to milk tea, may forever.

Kenny Rogers Milk Tea Soft Serve

Forget the ribs and chicken – Kenny Rogers threw their customers a sweet curveball in June with their quirky new dessert: the milk tea soft serve.

It's vanilla soft serve ice cream drizzled with a black tea sweet syrup, served with tapioca pearls and then topped with a sugar cone. Many diners raved about it – would you, too?

Krispy Kreme Wintermelon Donut

When it comes to amping up their donut game, don't understimate Krispy Kreme – there's a new Wintermelon Glaze donut in town, and according to them, is the first in the country.

Krispy Kreme's November Holiday Glam series features two flavors: Wintermelon and Brown Sugar Glaze, and Wintermelon and Cream Cheese Frost, both reminiscient of your favorite milky beverage. We can only imagine the sweetness!

Bon Chon x Happy Lemon Milk Tea Bingsu



Curious to try this? When it comes to the milk tea trend, almost nothing is spared – even your favorite Korean shaved ice dessert.

In collaboration with Happy Lemon, Bon Chon gave their signature bingsu the milk tea treatment, combining powder-fine ice with Happy Lemon's Brown Sugar Pearl Milk tea, topped with Milky Kreme and tapioca pearls. "Pearl-fection," they call it.

TGIFriday's Milk Tea Cheesecake

Thank God It's... Cheesecake?

TGIFriday's new dessert is a Milk Tea Cheesecake – a creamy, tangy New York cheesecake atop a graham crust, topped with tapioca pearls and brown sugar syrup. Surprisingly, it isn't overtly sweet. Who knew the two could work?

McDonald's Brown Sugar Sundae with Pearls

Sundae morning, pearls are falling... on top of McDonald's signature soft-serve, that is.

Among McDonald's October dessert line-up is the Brown Sugar Sundae with Pearls, their vanilla sundae topped with a brown sugar syrup and brown sugar pearls. McFlurry, who?

Black Scoop Cafe Milk Tea Soft-Serve Ice Cream



For soft-serve ice cream that's infused with milk tea, Black Scoop's your guy.

It's been available since 2018, but others might still not know that you can get your favorite icy cool treat in 4 milk tea flavors: Wintermelon Milk Tea, Okinawa Milk Tea, Caramel Milk Tea, and Chocolate Milk Tea. Plus, it's loaded with pearls!

Bubble Tea Cake by Flour en Dough's NBC Baking School

The Bubble Tea Cake of NBC Baking and Cake Decorating School is a potluck gem that probably won't burst your milk tea bubble. It's made-to-order and baked fresh every day.

Served in a 9-inch round tin can, the gourmet dessert made by Chef Jun Florendo stars a wintermelon cake topped with a sweet-salty rock salt and cheese frosting, a milk tea float, and tapioca black pearls in a rich kuromitsu syrup (a Japanese sugar syrup called "black honey").

Have any other favorite milk tea items you'd like to add to this list? – Rappler.com