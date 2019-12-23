MANILA, Philippines – Christmas Eve family dinners are usually either of the two: a well-prepared, hearty noche buena spread enjoyed at home, or your too-lazy-to-prepare clan heading out to eat instead.

If it's the latter this year, no problem. A number of Metro Manila establishments are open exactly for this reason – to ease the stress of the holiday season. Hohoho-ngry? Check out these 7 restaurants, ready to indulge family members of all ages and taste buds!

Manam's Comfort Filipino

Comfort + Filipino? Sold.

A sure crowd-pleaser, Filipino resto Manam is open for your noche buena celebrations on Tuesday, December 24. I mean, who wouldn't want to ring in Christmas with Manam's House crispy sisig on their plate? (READ: WATCH: How Manam's House Crispy Sisig is made)

Manam's closing times vary per branch: Greenbelt, BGC, SM MOA, SM Fairview, Greenhills, Molito, and Ayala Fairview Terraces are open until 8 pm. The Podium, SM Megamall, SM Aura, SM North EDSA, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay are open until 7 pm, while their Rockwell branch closes at 9 pm.

BRB: Saving our appetites for Manam's ube sago shake and watermelon short rib sinigang, too!

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant

For a mix of Filipino and continental comfort fare (plus delicious desserts), Conti's is your go-to tita this noche buena. Baked salmon, garlic sotanghon, chicken ala kiev, assorted pies, and that towering mango bravo cake? Yes, please!

Most of their branches are only open until 5 pm. For those that close at 7 pm, these are Conti's branches in Festival Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Westgate Filinvest, SM Southmall, SM MOA, Blue Bay Walk, SM North EDSA, SM Fairview, Shaw, Greenhills, and Blue Ridge.

An 8 pm closing time is for Robinsons Galleria South, Century City Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, Ayala Malls Felix, Oracle Hotel, Trinoma, and Ayala Fairview Terraces.

Chili's

If Mexican cuisine is more up your family's alley this Christmas Eve, why not head over to Chili's? Cheese quesadillas, chicken strips, burritos, chicken tacos, homestyle fries, tortilla chips, and salsa await!

Chili's SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay branches are open until 7 pm. Greenbelt 5, Greenhills, Tomas Morato, UP Town Center, Robinsons Galleria, and One Bonifacio High Street close at 8 pm, while Rockwell, Alabang Town Center, and SM MOA close at 9 pm.

Ooma

If a sushi spread is what your Christmas dreams are made of, then thank goodness Ooma's open on Christmas Eve! Torched aburi rolls, crazy maki creations, salads, katsudons, chirashi don, soba, you name it. (READ: Photos, prices: Ooma offers new Japanese dishes on the menu)

Ooma's SM Megamall, BGC, and Salcedo Village branches are open until 7 pm, while their Greenbelt, Greenhills, and Molito branches are until 8 pm. Their Rockwell branch closes at 9 pm.

Wildflour

Take noche buena up a gourmet notch at Wildflour, open on Christmas Eve. The homey restaurant and bakery is in business to serve all your dinner cravings: whether it be a yearning for filling sandwiches, salads, pasta, steak, burgers, rice bowls, or fancy hors d' oeuvres.

Wildflour's Greenhills and Podium branches are open until 7 pm, while their BGC, Salcedo, and Rada branches close at 10 pm. Their Rockwell branch is open until 12 midnight.

Spiral Buffet at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Known for their airconditioned cheese and cold cuts room and 5-star buffet spread, Spiral at Sofitel is still a good idea for families up to the holiday splurge – both in food and in budget.

Spanning 21 international dining stations (watch out for sashimi, fresh seafood, ribeye, and a chocolate fountain), Sofitel's Christmas Eve dinner is available at P5,650 nett per guest, which includes free-flowing iced tea, beer, and soda. And why not book a stay while you're at it?

The Grand Kitchen at Hyatt Manila

Another hotel buffet worth checking out is Hyatt Manila's Grand Kitchen, located at Bonifacio Global City. Their noche buena spread includes the traditional holiday faves – Christmas turkey, pineapple glazed ham – as well as Japanese fare, Italian dishes, organic salads, cheese, deli meats, and more.

Guest rates per head go for P2,600 during noche buena, which already includes free-flowing red or white wine and local beer. – Rappler.com