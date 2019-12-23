MANILA, Philippines – Who said you can’t have milk tea with a sore throat? Well, our mothers have, for good reason – but what if you told them that Pei Pa Koa milk tea exists, would they change their minds?

Just in time for the ber months, this rather unconventional solution is brought to us by dessert cafe Black Scoop, which now offers a hybrid we're still not sure we need in our lives – the Pei Pa Koa House Special Brew (P115) with Grass Jelly.

Black Scoop's tea brew is mixed with the viscous, black, minty OG cough syrup, creating a cooler of tea, lemongrass notes, and after a few seconds, a strong hit of Pei Pa Koa's distinctly minty essence.

Want it on the sweeter side? There's also the Wintermelon Pei Pa Koa (P110), Black Scoop's signature milk tea infused with the famous cough syrup.

Sick or not, would you try this on your next Black Scoop visit? – Rappler.com