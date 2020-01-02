LOOK: KFC Philippines brings wings to menu
MANILA, Philippines – KFC Philippines is ringing in the new year in the best way possible: with chicken wings.
The fried chicken chain introduced their new menu item on Friday, December 27. Their Wicked Wings come in two saucy flavors – Garlic Parmesan and Classic Buffalo – and are available nationwide, until supplies last.
The ala carte meal of 4 pieces with rice costs P170, while the 2-piece ala carte rice meal costs P99.
Want your 2-piece meal with fixins? Get a set with rice, mushroom soup, and a regular drink for P125.
A 2-piece meal with just rice and a drink costs P109, while the 4-piece meal with rice and a drink goes for P180.
Have you given this KFC creation a try? – Rappler.com