MANILA, Philippines – It's official: Philippine fastfood chain Jollibee will be phasing out their Champ burger.

"We wish to inform you that soon, we will be phasing out our Champ burger in all branches," Jollibee said in a statement late Thursday, January 2.

The "Champ" burger features a 1/3 pound patty with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. The fastfood chain also has a "Yumburger" line which features smaller-sized burger patties topped with an orange mayo sauce.

The company did not say why the Champ was being phased out but said "[they] are working on big and exciting things this year for our burgers line to delight and bring greater joy to our customers," they added.

Jollibee did, however, leave room open for a possible Champ comeback. "Our product offerings are being reviewed regularly to meet customer demands so there’s always a chance that old Jollibee classics – including the Champ – may return in the future. Thank you," the company said.

Jollibee is among the country's most popular homegrown fastfood chains and has more than 1,000 stores worldwide. – Rappler.com