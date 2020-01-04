MANILA, Philippines – Fast food chain McDonald's amps up their breakfast menu, now serving convenient silog rice bowls for those looking for an easier, on-the-go breakfast option.

Available nationwide, the McDonald's Breakfast Silog Bowls come with either longganisa, sausage, and mushroom pepper steak, with a fried egg and garlic fried rice.

Meal prices are as follows:

Sausage Silog Bowl with drink and hashbrown - P153

Sausage Silog Bowl with drink - P123

1-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak Silog Bowl with drink and hashbrown - P138

1-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak Silog Bowl with drink - P113

2-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak Silog Bowl with drink - P138

2-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak Silog Bowl with drink and hashbrown - P168

Longganisa Silog Bowl with drink and hashbrown - P148

Longannisa Silog Bowl with drink - P123

McDonald's breakfast menu is available only until 10:30 am every day. The Silog Bowls are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. – Rappler.com