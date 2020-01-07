MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines is making sure the matcha craze lives on with the release of two new matcha tea beverages, available nationwide starting Tuesday, January 7.

For a limited period, the coffee chain is serving levelled-up versions of their existing matcha lattes: the Teavana Roasted Soybean Matcha Latte and the Teavana Black Sesame Matcha Latte.

The Roasted Soybean Matcha Latte features a velvety matcha base with a nutty note, finished off with cold foam that's dusted with finely-ground roasted soybean powder. Atop the foam is a drizzle of Okinawa brown sugar syrup.

The Black Sesame Matcha Latte uses black sesame to add a mild nuttiness to the strong, aromatic matcha base. For a pop of color and sweetness, the drink is topped with taro (ube) foam and taro powder.

Both matcha drinks are available in hot or iced variants.

Making its welcomed return to the Starbucks menu is the Okinawa Brown Sugar Latte, made with espresso, brown sugar, and topped with milk foam and a brown sugar drizzle.

This beverage is available in hot, iced, or blended beverage form.

All three drinks are available in tall (P175), grande (P190), and venti (P205) sizes. – Rappler.com