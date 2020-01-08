MANILA, Philippines – The chocolatey drink of our youth is making a comeback with a series of nostalgia-inducing, crazy ice cream treats at The Black Scoop café.

The dessert shop isn't just bringing back the famed Ovaltine Soft-Serve Swirl to the menu – this time, a new Ovaltine Cream Cheese Crunch and Iced Ovaltine Crunch Drink are making their first appearance, starting Friday, January 10.

The Ovaltine Swirl (P140) remains for the purists, but customers can also get it ala Ovaltine Swirl Crunch (P160), which includes a crunchy topping of ground Ovaltine chocolate malt cookies.

The Ovaltine Cream Cheese Crunch (P140: plain, P155: with crunch) features a subtle cream cheese topping atop the soft-serve.

Fancy a sweet beverage? The Iced Ovaltine Crunch Drink (P120) stays true to our favorite rich, chocolatey childhood drink, mixed with a sweet syrup and a topping of ovaltine cookie crunch.

Black Scoop's Ovaltine desserts will be availale in all branches nationwide. – Rappler.com