MANILA, Philippines – Krispy Kreme is keeping things classic this 2020... but not quite.

The international dessert chain's Original Glazed doughnut still takes center stage for the "Year of the OG," but also gives way to 4 different Krispy Kreme forms that sweet tooths can enjoy all the same.

2020 is Year of the G.



Ever wondered what happens to the middle parts of Krispy Kreme's OG doughnuts? Surprise – now they're being turned into bite-sized treats called Original Bites.

The cute mini-versions of KK's doughnuts come in sets of 7 pieces (P75), 24 pieces (P235), and 45 pieces (P375).

The OG doughnut also gets a glaze makeover: in the form of Choco Hazelnut, that is. And if you're not nuts about it yet, the choco hazelnut glaze also comes with chopped hazelnuts on top.

You can get it solo (P55), half-dozen (P295), or as a box of 12 (P495).

Feeling snacky, but also craving for dessert? Have the best of both worlds with Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut Popcorn (P95), made in collaboration with gourmet popcorn master Chef Tony.

It's time to wash all that sweetness down with... more sugar? Krispy Kreme also released an Original Kreme Chiller, their own take on the icy blended beverage, flavored just like their OG doughnut.

Krispy Kreme's new treats have been available for a limited period starting Saturday, January 4. – Rappler.com