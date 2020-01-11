MANILA, Philippines – Great news, MOS fans – the Japanese burger chain is finally popping up at the second level of Robinsons Galleria for a two-day pop up store on Wednesday, January 15, and Thursday, January 16!

So, what’s in store? Customers can get first dibs on two of MOS’ best-selling burgers: the Signature MOS Cheeseburger (P149) and the Yakiniku Rice Burger (P169), which will both be available on the Philippine menu.

Heads-up, though: Only 300 burgers will be served per day, with a maximum order of two burgers per customer.

Doors to the pop-up will open at 12 noon, but customers are welcome to start lining up as early as 10 am.

MOS Burger's pop-up store comes weeks before the opening of MOS’ first Manila branch in February. While we wait patiently, we might as well take advantage of the sneak peek! – Rappler.com