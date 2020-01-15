MANILA, Philippines – Chef Budgie Montoya's Filipino pop-up restaurant Sarap is opening its first standalone residency in Brixton Village, South London on January 31, 2020.



Sarap gained the coveted spot after winning the Brixton Kitchen competition in the Experienced category in April 2019. Their new space will be up for 6 months.

Montoya's restaurant is most known for their large sharing sizes and their specialty dish: the Cebu lechon.

Their star dish, "Lechon Liempo," is described as "slow-roasted pork belly rolled and stuffed with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, chilli, coconut vinegar and soy sauce, served with liver sauce, spiced coconut vinegar and atchara pickle."

Wines, local and Filipino beer, and cocktails will also be on the menu.

Sarap, whose restaurant mantra is "Filipino food is not a trend," was last in residence at The Sun and 13 Cantons, a resto-pub in Soho.

According to their website, Sarap is a neighborhood "Filipino BBQ and lechon" bistro serving "modern interpretations of dishes inspired by the food and lechon houses of the Philippines."

Chef Budgie's philosophy is centered around "authentic flavors delivered proudly, inauthentically," with an aim to create an identity and following for Filipino cuisine in London.

Guests can already book their reservations for the soft opening from January 24 to 26 via Sarap's Facebook and Instagram pages. – Rappler.com