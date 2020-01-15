MANILA, Philippines – Japanese burger chain MOS Burger opened at Robinsons Galleria for a two-day pop-up store from Wednesday, January 15 to Thursday, January 16.

You know what that means – first dibs on MOS' best-selling MOS Cheeseburger and Yakiniku Rice Burger!

The rest of MOS' Philippine menu and prices will be revealed during MOS' official branch opening on February 26, 2020 yet.

In the meantime, here's a tasty sneak peek of MOS star burgers and what you can expect:

The MOS Cheeseburger (P149) is your average-sized fast food burger for its price, featuring a juicy beef patty topped with fresh veggies (that tomato slice is huge!), onions, a melty slice of cheese, and MOS’ secret red sauce, sandwiched in between two toasted bread buns that are light and airy.

The beef patty's texture is similar to your regular fast food resto, but thicker in size and flavored with addictive umami that makes every savory bite ready for the next one.

MOS' special sauce is the kicker – sweet, but not overtly so – paired with a savory slice of cheddar cheese, which adds a gooey charm to the already messy fun of MOS' burger.

For those craving for a different kind of carb, the MOS Yakiniku Rice Burger (P169) is a solid choice – because how can Filipinos say no to rice?

Instead of bread buns, it's rice, tightly packed like buns, sandwiching a heap of tender yakiniku beef strips, flavored in a sweet-soy glaze, with caramelized onions.

It's practically a meal on its own – the rice is soft, moist, and lightly flavored, while the beef is the kind you'd enjoy at an upscale yakiniku resto – premium, tender, and savory at best. The onions add a bit of a punch as well.

MOS' burgers are done via an "after-order system" – they're only prepared once an order is placed. MOS Burger currently has over 1,300 stories in Japan, and more than 300 overseas. – Rappler.com