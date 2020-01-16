MANILA, Philippines – Japanese burger chain MOS Burger is opening its first Philippine branch on February 26, 2020, at the second floor of Robinsons Galleria.

Lines of customers were given first dibs on MOS' Cheeseburger and Yakiniku Rice Burger from Wednesday, January 15 to Thursday, January 16 for a pop-up store. (READ: Japan's MOS Cheeseburger and Yakiniku Rice Burger are in Manila)

Although the Ortigas crowd only has a month to wait for MOS' official opening, what about the rest of the Metro? Good news – MOS is opening 4 more branches in Metro Manila this year, although we don't have their opening dates yet.

Here's where you can get your MOS Burger fix in 2020:

SM Megamall

Robinsons Magnolia

O Square Greenhills

Robinsons Place Manila

We're also told that MOS plans to expand outside of Metro Manila, with its goal to have MOS Burger branches across the Philippines in 5-10 years.

MOS Burger currently has over 1,300 stores in Japan, with more than 300 overseas. – Rappler.com