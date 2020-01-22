MANILA, Philippines – January is almost over, so we must ask: How are your health resolutions coming along?

If you've been on track, great job, but if you've been slacking in the diet department, no worries – there's always 2021. Just kidding! There's always tomorrow.

Sticking to a clean, nutritious diet is hard, we get it, especially if you work an office job – that means no energy and time to cook for yourself, plus the convenient temptation of fastfood restaurants everywhere.

This is where diet delivery services usually come in! Ready-to-eat meals that are nutritionally-balanced, portion-controlled and calorie-counted are delivered to your doorstep every day, and can cater to almost every dietary need: ketogenic, low-calorie, high-protein, vegetarian, pescetarian, and even vegan.

If your hunger can't wait, so can't your health. You'll definitely need a steady partner on your road to fitness, so here are 8 diet delivery services to check out!

Healthy Foodie Manila

Loving food and being health-conscious doesn't have to be mutually exclusive, and Healthy Foodie Manila knows what's up. This daily diet delivery service offers 4 tasty meals a day (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack or juice), and can be ordered for a minimum for 3 days per week.

The subscription price depends on your chosen program and your preferred calorie count per day. HFM offers 3 choices: the Slim and Fit Detox Weight Loss program, which starts at P370 per day. 1,200 calories daily for 5 days costs P1,850, P2,150 for 1500 calories, P2,450 for 1,800 calories, and P2,750 for 2,000 calories.

The Low Carb, High Protein program, recommended for extreme fat loss, starts at P500 per day. It's P2,750 for 1,500 calories and P3,550 for 2,500 calories. Lastly, HFM's Keto Shred program's high-fat, low-carb diet for extreme fat burn starts at P550 per day.

HFM also tries to accomodate any food restrictions or allergies you may have, so if you want to switch Monday's chicken dish for fish, just let them know! You can check out Healthy Foodie Manila's weekly menu on Instagram.

Fitness Gourmet PH

Fitness Gourmet PH also believes that healthy food and gourmet meals can co-exist, offering 5 diet programs depending on your health's needs. Each program can be ordered for up to 5-7 days.

The pound-shedding Low-Calorie program starts at P360 daily for 1,200 calories a day, 4 meals in. For athletes bulking up on muscle mass and strength, the High-Protein program is recommended, starting at 2,000 calories a day for P600. If you're going green, the Vegetarian program is a completely plant-based menu, which also costs P600 daily for 1,200 calories a day.

Fitness Gourmet also offers an HCG Diet program, a low-fat, low-calorie diet designed for weight loss. It starts at P400 a day, for 500 calories, and can only be ordered for a minimum of 7 days.

Lastly, there's the Therapeutic Diet – special programs that you can take in support of certain medical conditions. Also included: nutritional counseling, monitoring, and a customized meal plan. These diets include low-sodium- low-fat, diabetic-friendly, low-purine-low-calorie, PCOS-restricted, gluten-restricted, and low-acid.

A ketogenic menu is also available. You can check out Fitness Gourmet's detailed menus on Instagram.

V Kitchen

Mga kai-vegans, you are not forgotten – V Kitchen is here to simplify your 100% vegan lifestyle – sweet vegan treats included!

Everything at V Kitchen is chef-made, gluten-free, made with organic ingredients and whole foods, and infused with superfoods like chia and maca powder. No refined sugar, MSG, table salt, preservatives, palm oil, artificial flavors to be found here – everything is made from scratch.

Their plant-based menu plan starts at 5 days with 4 meals daily. The price starts at P3,500, and can go up to P13,000 for 4 weeks. Appetizing vegan treats like flourless, maca-infused peanut butter waffles, dark chocolate pudding, tofu duck wraps, Indian samosas, buffalo "cauliflower" wings, vegan mac n' cheese, sukiyaki, and chia oats with fresh blueberries appear regularly on the menu!

V Kitchen's meals are all calorie-counted for you, based on your body mass index (BMI). Bonus: You can upgrade your brown rice to quinoa or cauliflower for P75, or substitute your sugar-free pasta to quinoa pasta or shirataki for P150.

BTW: Since plants carry less calories, their serving sizes are huge! You can check out V Kitchen's weekly menu on Instagram.

The Sexy Chef

For nutritionist-approved, chef-designed healthy meals made for weight loss and detox, The Sexy Chef is your girl! Among her 6 diet programs is the calorie-specific Fit Factor program, available for a minimum of 5 days, starting at P2,750 a week for 1,200 calories a day, and P3,375 for1,800 calories a day. You can also get it as a 4-week, no-repeat menu. Meatless Mondays using Quorn are also a thing, so just request for it!

The Sexy Chef also has a Keto program, serving meals high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbs. Lunch and dinner for 5 days costs P3,000, with an additional P500 for breakfast, a snack, or "bulletproof coffee" – the fat-burning drink of organic coffee, grass-fed butter, and stevia. A Keto Vegetarian option is available, too.

The South Beach program, the popular 2003 diet for weight loss, cuts out carbs, eases them in, and then maintains it healthily. For this high-protein, low-fat, low-carb diet, Sexy Chef recommends at least 14 days for maximum effect. For 4 meals a day, 5 days a week, it costs P5,050. For 14 days, it's P14,140. BTW: this is not recommended for active individuals!

Lastly, there's the Eat Clean Detox – "clean meals" that flush out toxins, post-cheat week. Say byebye to bloat and hello to vegan, gluten-free meals, complete with raw, cold-pressed Juju Cleanse juices. Five days with 3 meals a day plus a detox juice goes for P5,300.

You can check out the rest of Sexy Chef's offerings (including their Keto Bakery and vegan menu) on Instagram.

Pickle

For macro-balanced meals, additional green juices, and calorie-counted portions, Pickle is a top pick for many.

Pickle starts at P420 a day, depending on your program. You can opt for 3, 4, 5, 10, 20, and up to 25 days of deliveries, which includes 3 meals, a snack, and your choice of brown, red, or black rice.

Pickle's Signature Meal Plan portions your rice, bread, and pasta, and substitutes meat, dairy, and other ingredients if needed. It costs P140 per meal, and includes a salad 1-2 times a week and low-sugar, low-sodium treats. Get it at P1,260 for 3 days, 1,200 calories a day, or for P1,620 for 1,800 calories.

The Lean and Clean Plan, good for those with hypertension and diabetes, is a low-sodium, low-sugar, low-cholesterol menu that prioritzes lean meat and whole grains. Two days costs P1,350 for 1,200 calories, at P160 per meal. Expect skinless chicken, seafood, plant-based meats, and salads 2-3 times a week.

Lastly, Pickle's high-protein, low-carb Performance Plan is perfect for those with active lifestyles. It starts at P190 per meal, and costs P1,710 for 3 days at 1,200 calories daily. For 3 days at 2,400 calories, it's P2,310; around P256 per meal. Pickle replaces starchy carbs with low-glycemic veggies, like sweet potatoes, beans, and legumes. No rice, just salad 2-3 times a week, with the occasional indulgent treat.

You can check out Pickle's weekly plans on Instagram.

Greenery Kitchen

Greenery Kitchen is a non-commital meal delivery service, serving only lunch meals per day for the vegans and the omnivores lessening their meat intake day by day.

You can order your lunch the night before, or even before 9 am of the same day, just in time for a noon delivery to your house or office. You can also pre-order for the whole week!

Each lunch meal usually comes with a vegan ulam, a veggie side dish, and a hefty serving of either white or brown rice. Depending on your delivery location, Greenery Kitchen's prices range from P90 to P120.

This vegan Makati resto is all about feeling full without feeling the guilt – expect filling plant-based meals like vegan sisig, tocilog, longsilog (with a vegan egg!), shawarma rice, humba, Korean BBQ, and even a vegan blueberry cheesecake for dessert. For the rest of Greenery Kitchen's menu, check out their Instagram.

Gourmade by Chef Rob Lau

Chef Rob Lau utilized his gourmet experitse for Gourmade, a weight-management, portion-controlled menu plan of 3 meals a day, with two snacks in between. For a minimum of 5 days, you can opt for Gourmade's Skinny Down Program, which starts at P2,000 for 1,200 calories and P3,000 for 2,000 calories.

If you're seeking a strictly seafood-and-veggie diet, the Pescetarian Program is available at P2,300 for 1,200 calories and P3,300 for 2,000 calories. For your high-fat needs, Gourmade is also in on the Keto Program trend, but only for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It costs P2,400 for 1,500-1,700 calories.

For more information, you can check out Gourmade's Instagram page. – Rappler.com