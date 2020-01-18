MANILA, Philippines – The growth of Cebu's Sinulog festival these past few years is nothing short of impressive.

Forty years since its inception, it continues to attract people not only from neighboring islands but also from abroad. Its origins may be religious, but its creative showcase of the best of Cebuano culture made it an annual spectacle to look forward to. (LIST: Sinulog 2020 events)

All that walking and partying may leave you starving, though. To spare you the trouble of not knowing where to eat, here are 5 gastronomic meccas to refuel your body to keep up with the merry-making.

Lechon

What could be more Cebuano than lechon?

Every province in the country may have its own version of lechon but most food connoisseurs, including the late Anthony Bourdain, agree that Cebu lechon is the best of its kind. From its reddish-brown skin, Rico’s Lechon and CNT Lechon are popular restaurants that give locals and visitors their lechon fix.

You can find them along Escario Street, Cebu City.

Sugbo Mercado

At the heart of Cebu’s IT Park in Lahug lies a fiesta for one’s tastebuds: Sugbo Mercado, a conglomeration of different food stalls that serve Filipino, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Japanese cuisine, among many others.

With its vibrant outdoor setting and nightly live bands, It’s no wonder it’s a huge weekend hangout spot among Cebuanos.

Pungko-pungko sa Fuente

From the root word “pungko” which means “to squat,” Pungko-pungko stalls can be found all over Cebu. They got their name from the small benches that diners sit on.

At Pungko-pungko sa Fuente, one could find several stalls where you can eat pungko-pungko staples such as longganisa, porkchop, ngohiong, and the classic ginabot – a must-try. The food stalls remain a hit because of their accessibility and ready-to-eat food, perfect for those who are in a rush and in need of a quick meal.

You can find it on Julio Llorente Street, behind Sampaguita Suites.

Chinese Ngohiong

Ngohiong is ubiquitous in Cebu, but the one in Chinese Ngohiong is considered the best, not only for its taste but also for its affordability.

They’ve been in business since the 1990s and Cebuanos (particularly students) consider it a favorite because unlike those bought elsewhere, their ngohiong doesn’t have that weird smell and aftertaste – the reason why it continues to be a closely-guarded trade secret.

They also have other items on their menu like pork barbecue, stuffed egg, longganisa, and the taupe roll which is a mix of pork and fish. Find it at Junquere Street, fronting Philippine Christian Gospel School.

Casa Verde

Casa Verde originally started out as a small canteen for students in nearby universities. It got its name from their ancestral house in Ramos which eventually became the first out of the 4 branches in Cebu.

The restaurant chain is made popular by their ribs, which remind customers of a good home-cooked meal. Aside from that, they also have pasta, steak, and desserts. You can find their branches in Ramos, SM Seaside, Ayala, and IT Park. – Rappler.com