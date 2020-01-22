MANILA, Philippines – Most of us are familiar with MSG – typically in the form of a granular, multi-purpose seasoning that comes in either packs or shakers; it's salty, savory, and controversial, perceived as "unhealthy" or "unsafe."

Well, is it true? Contrary to popular and apparently "misinformed belief," experts and activists say it isn't. Studies have shown that this food additive is safe for human consumption, and has no direct correlation to symptoms of the so-called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome."

The "syndrome," of course, is rooted in the belief that MSG-ridden Chinese food is "processed" and "not safe for consumption" allegedly because of the post-meal dizziness, numbness, and queasiness (we're guilty of this belief too, admit it).

Giving MSG a chance

According to a CNN report, the misconceptions surrounding MSG began in 1968, when a man complained about "numbness" to the New England Journal of Medicine after dining at Chinese restaurants. Mass hysteria revolving around the "dangers of Chinese food" followed after that. A 1969 scientific paper published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) even pinned MSG as the main cause of CSR, saying it produced "headaches, burning sensations, and chest pain."

This belief wasn't contained in Europe – in the US, it's a hook if food is "MSG-free." Some of us here also try to shy away from using MSG-based pellets in our cooking, or dabbing liquid seasoning onto our saucy dishes. "Ma-hihighblood ako niyan," we might hear our elders say – despite the scientific evidence.

In a 2018 report, the FDA reported that MSG-added foods are "generally recognized as safe," when consumed at customary levels. For individuals sensitive to MSG, scientists "have not been able to consistently trigger reactions." Their headaches and nausea had "never been confirmed to be caused by MSG" either.

The report quoted a 1990s study the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) did to examine the safety of MSG, which concluded that "MSG is safe."

The report stated that individuals complaining of ill effects consumed 3 grams or more of MSG, which is excessive. A typical serving of food with added MSG contains less than 0.5 grams of MSG, so going above 3 grams "is unlikely." As always, moderation is key.

The World Health Organization and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, in a joint study, also "failed to confirm an involvement of MSG" in Chinese Restaurant Syndrome, claiming that this syndrome began from "anectodal" evidence, instead of scientific truth. They even placed MSG under the "safest category" for food additives.

A 2019 study by the Food Science and Food Safety journal also stated that any claims connecting MSG to a certain set of ailments were "unsubstantiated."

MSG has also been deemed "safe" for both the lactating mothers and infants. The American Academy of Pediatrics Committee indicated no adverse effects for either.

A Harvard University scientific paper entitled Fact or Fiction? The MSG Controversy also supports other studies.

"A vast array of materials are present in all foods, and the range of pharmacological and allergic effects that foods can elicit in individuals with idiosyncratic sensitivities makes causative agents difficult to pinpoint," it said.

"Readily recognizable, but poorly understood, acronyms such as MSG and CRS may have served as scapegoats since they were coined in the late ‘60s."

What is MSG?

MSG is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, a commonly occuring non-essential amino acid found in tomatoes, cheese, mushrooms, grapes, and corn, among other natural food items.

This amino acid is extracted and then fermented (like how yogurt, wine, and vinegar are made), producing a salt-like powder used to bring out and enhance other flavors of different foods, like meat, poultry, vegetables, soups, snacks, stews, and seafood.

Food made with MSG is indeed stronger in flavor; a "palate-opening" experience that encourages bite after bite. Why? MSG taps into our special fifth taste bud: the "umami," a rich, savory, "tongue-tingling" taste that makes broths, gravies, sauces, and cheese so flavorfully complex.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), people have been consuming MSG for centuries. But at what point did its tasty reputation turn sour?

Redefining CRS

The belief in CRS isn't just built on misinformation – it is also very xenophobic, according to the Ajinomoto group, maker of the MSG product AJI-NO-MOTO.

"CRS is a problematic term. Let's set the record straight," reads Ajinomoto's website.

In an effort to remove the stigma of MSG in Chinese cuisine, the Japan-based seasoning company began an online compaign urging the public to "redefine Chinese Restaurant Syndrome."

Their move? Asking Merriam-Webster to change the dictionary definition of the additive.

This is Merriam Webster's current definition: "A group of symptoms (such as numbness of the neck, arms, and back with headache, dizziness, and palpitations) that is held to affect susceptible persons eating food and especially Chinese food heavily seasoned with monosodium glutamate."

The movement is supported by chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang, How Do I Look? host Jeannie Mai, and licensed doctor Billy Goldberg, host of the Dr. Billy Show, who has also called MSG "a misunderstood ingredient."

Huang is on a mission to change the American perception of Chinese food, acknowledging that "Americans do not accept Chinese food unless it’s marketed in a western-friendly way."

“I think that the change in people’s perceptions and their ‘open-mindedness’ towards Chinese food is only happening when it’s packaged and presented to Americans in a way they like," he said in a NBC News interview.

Eddie, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’re constantly in the process of updating as usage and attitudes evolve, so we’re grateful when readers can point us toward a definition that needs attention. We will be reviewing the term and revising accordingly. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 14, 2020

Huang states an observation: When Americans see a high-profile restaurant owned by a white man, they deem it safe. They see an immigrant family serving Chinese food in a smaller, delapidated, outdoor stall, they deem the experience unknown and not within their comfort zone – therefore, unsafe and inferior.

"If they see Anna Wintour there, they see Pete Wells, they're gonna go because it's been co-signed. It's like it's okay to go. And that's always bothered me because I'm a person who will go discover food on my own," Huang said.

"Our aim is always to provide accurate information about what words mean, which includes providing information about whether a use is offensive or dated," he said about their request to bust the CSR-MSG myth in the US.

"You know what gives me a headache? Racism," Mai said in the video. – Rappler.com