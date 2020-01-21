MANILA, Philippines – If there’s a place sweet tooths must visit but the lactose intolerants shouldn’t even dare, it's the Milk Tea Festival, happening at SM Megamall from Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 31.

At the second level of SM's Megamall Atrium are booths of popular milk tea brands – Gong Cha, The Alley, Coco Milk Tea & Juices, Tokyo Bubble Tea, Hui Lau Shan, Tiger Sugar, and many more.

Once you've bought your chosen milk tea, you can get the chance to win gift certificates by picking a "lucky ang pao" from the festival's ang pao tree.

For more information, you can visit SM Megamall's official Facebook page. – Rappler.com