MANILA, Philippines – If there’s something we're always down for, it's chicken.

Filipino Chinese fastfood chain Chowking gets it, and they've added a new menu item that we'd totally get on board for – the Sweet 'n' Sour Chicken.

It's a spin on their classic Sweet 'n Sour Pork dish but made with crunchy chicken bites coated with a sweet-sour sauce, alongside the usual pineapple, bell pepper, and red onion bits.

Prices may vary per branch, but its standard cost is at P79 for a solo meal with rice and crispy kropek.

Chowking's Sweet 'n' Sour Chicken dish has been available since December 2019, and can be found in branches nationwide. – Rappler.com