MANILA, Philippines – Brothers-in-law Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico officially opened their first steak restaurant, Chingolo, to the public on Monday, January 20.

Called the "home of Bolzico beef," Chingolo houses co-owner Nico's "Bolzico beef" – grass-fed, free range, pure angus beef from Argentina.

The butchery-kitchen uses Bolzico beef in all their best-selling dishes, like the Bolzico Beef Ribeye, Roast Striploin, and Signature Chimichurri.

Customers can also take home their preferred pre-cut deli slices as a slab or in frozen form.

Chinogolo posted the complete pricelist of their take-out deli items on Instagram stories, which also includes Australian beef cut choices, homemade beef tapa, pastrami, and sausages.

You can also buy Chingolo's homemade sauces, like the garlic aioli and chimichurri. Ready-to-eat dishes are also available, like the Roast Striploin, the Quarter Pounder, and the Choripan, a popular Argentinian sandwich made with chorizo.

Chingolo's deli is open from 9 am to 6 pm. For dine-in customers, the kitchen is still on a day-before reservation basis, and is open from 11 am to 10 pm. Lunch service is from 11 am to 3 pm. The restaurant is open from Tuesdays to Sundays.

It is located along Chino Roces Avenue extension, Makati City.

For more information, you can visit Chingolo's official Instagram page. – Rappler.com