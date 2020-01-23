MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to serving up creative and crazy, KFC never disappoints.

The fastfood chicken chain has brought the Donut Zinger back, available from Monday, January 20 until Sunday, February 16 in specific branches.

KFC's bizarre chicken-and-donut crossover is where sweet meets spicy, and crispy meets soft. The item sandwiches KFC's signature spicy chicken fillet with two sugar-sprinkled doughnuts.

There are two kinds to choose from, starting with the Donut Zinger Set A, KFC's Zinger fillet topped with a cheese slice, chicken ham, lettuce, and sriracha mayo, in between the doughnut buns.

Set A's prices range from P145 (ala carte), P199 (fries and drink), to P259 (fries, drink, 1 piece chicken).

Set A is available in KFC Vista Mall Taguig, KFC Diplomat, KFC San Joaquin, KFC Robinsons Cainta, KFC Fort Bonifacio, and KFC Commonwealth.

The Donut Zinger Set B is the same, just with an added slice of sweet pineapple on top the fillet.

This goes for P150 (ala carte), P199 (fries and drink), and P259 (fries, drink, 1 piece chicken).

Set B is available in KFC Retiro, KFC SM Annex 1, KFC Malabon, KFC Farmers Plaza, KFC St. Joseph, and KFC Gracepark. – Rappler.com