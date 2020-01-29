MANILA, Philippines – Your chance to finally watch Hamilton: An American Musical live on Broadway is just a feast away – literally. New York-inspired restaurant Flatiron 1771 is giving away two tickets to the Tony award-winning musical to one lucky diner. (READ: Prime rib steak, truffle carbonara with chicken skin at Flatiron 1771)

The winning prize includes free airfare tickets for two and a pair of tickets to Hamilton's June 6, 2020 show at 2 pm.

Diners just have to present a single or accumulated receipt worth P5,000 of Flatiron 1771 meals to the restaurant manager to obtain one raffle entry.

Each diner can earn as many entries as they can until March 15, 2020, as long as they are made via dine-in and take-out transactions only, and cannot be in conjunction with other promos and discounts.

The winner will be announced on Flatiron 1771's social media pages on March 20, 2020.

Participants must have a US Visa and passport valid for at least 6 months after their date of departure.

Flatiron 1771 is located at Uptown Bonifacio Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Hamilton is a critically-acclaimed rap Broadway musical that depicts the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through show tunes heavily influenced by rap, hip-hop, R&B, soul, and pop.

The show is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow. Its book, lyrics, and music is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. – Rappler.com