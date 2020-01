MANILA, Philippines – Pretzel brand Auntie Anne's takes on a Pinoy classic with their new freshly-baked pretzel offering: Ube Cheese Bites.

Auntie Anne's signature bite-sized pretzels feature a velvety, bright-violet ube (purple yam) filling, topped with grated cheese.

Auntie Anne's Ube Cheese Bites sell for P95 an order, and are available in branches nationwide starting Friday, January 31. – Rappler.com