MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s Philippines' iced coffee selection of original, vanilla, milky, and sweet black flavors is now joined by another sweet new arrival: the Iced Coffee Chocolate.

The fastfood chain introduced the new flavor on Facebook on Friday, January 31. It's available in branches nationwide, and costs P49. It can also be ordered as an upgrade to McDonald's meals.

You can also get it as a hybrid with other coffee flavors, such as the Iced Coffee Sweet Black with Chocolate, and Iced Coffee Milky with Chocolate, which goes for P59 each. – Rappler.com

