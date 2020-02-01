MANILA, Philippines – Ramen chain and "universal noodle creator" Ramen Nagi is ringing in February with a limited edition ramen offering – their new and spicy Korean King Ramen, available from Saturday, February 1, to Saturday, February 15.

The Korean-inspired ramen features Ramen Nagi's signature noodles in a "special spicy sauce," topped with slices of hard boiled egg, leeks, and fresh kimchi, swimming in a beef broth. On the side: strips of nori.

The Korean King Ramen is only available in Ramen Nagi's UP Town Center branch. – Rappler.com