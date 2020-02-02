MANILA, Philippines – Happy Lemon is getting in on the Pokemon craze as well, much to fans' delight – the milk tea and beverage chain released 3 new "Pokemon flavors" on Saturday, February 1, with limited edition adorable Pikachu reusable tumblers to match.

Happy Lemon's 3 new flavors include the Oreo Slam, a pretty-in-pink Jiggle Puff Cream (we're guessing it's strawberry-flavored), and the Thunder Lemon. Each drink, including the plastic, yellow Pokemon tumbler it comes in, costs P295.

The new collection is available in Happy Lemon branches nationwide. – Rappler.com