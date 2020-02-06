MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one thing to love, it’s cheese. If there’s one cheese to love, it’s arguably blue. And if there’s one dessert to love, it’s ice cream. So, it's only right that a blue cheese ice cream exists, right?

Lo and behold – Sebastian's Once In A Blue Moon Blue Cheese Ice Cream, served with a generous drizzle of Palawan honey and freshly-chopped walnuts. Yup, it's basically a cheese platter in a cup – and no, it's not as weird as it sounds!

For P155, you get an artisanal combination of creamy, crunchy, salty, and sweet. The ice cream tastes and feels just like the kind of high-quality blue cheese you'd find in your premium deli but mellowed down by the ice cream's creaminess and sweetness. It's similar to your favorite keso ice cream, albeit more on the savory side than the sweet – but addicting, nonetheless.

"The inspiration of it came from realizing that Danish blue cheese stayed soft and creamy even when frozen. Knowing I could make it into ice cream, I made a cheese plate my peg – the wooden board with nuts and cheese and honey – and then translating that into an ice cream scoop,” Sebastian's owner Ian Carandang told Rappler.

He didn't actually plan to sell it; it was merely a Facebook experiment that surprisingly received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback afterwards.

"We decided to release one tub per shop just as a one-and-done. At a more expensive price and with a non-traditional flavor, we had no expectations for it. But it quickly sold out, so we restocked, which sold out again, and it has become one of our signature flavors that never left our display," Ian said.

Obviously, the idea wasn't nuts at all – combining the strong flavor of blue with the soft, sweet taste and texture of honey and the crunchiness of walnuts. As an adventurous eater with an (almost unhealthy) obsession with cheese, I can honestly say that this not-so-conventional flavor is worth indulging in more than once in a blue moon.

You can find Sebastian's scooping stations in The Podium, Ayala Malls Vertis North, and Regis Center, Katipunan. (READ: One 'Matinong Boyfriend' please: Sebastian's Ice Cream offers 4 V-Day flavors) – Rappler.com