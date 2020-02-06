MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Milo, the malty-chocolatey drink of our youth (or adulthood), will be happy to know that a doughnut form of the powder drink is available at J.Co.

The doughnut and beverage chain's Mylosaurus doughnut (a play on the Milo Dinosaur drink) has been making rounds with the country's sweet tooths. It's a malt whipped cream-stuffed doughnut topped with a choco glaze, and then dusted with Milo powder on top.

J.Co's Mylosaurus costs P45 a piece, P255 for half a dozen, P405 for a dozen, and P660 for two dozens. It's available in J.Co branches nationwide. – Rappler.com

