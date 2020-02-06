MANILA, Philippines – Oats and dairy-free creamer – can this milk tea be called "healthy?" Well, that's what milk tea chain Dakasi Philippines has to say about their newest item: The Healthy Oats Milk Tea, available in all branches starting Friday, February 7.

Their Healthy Oats Milk Tea uses a black tea base mixed with Dakasi's non-dairy, roasted milk-flavored creamer, topped with oats as its add-on. The drink costs P120, and is only available in large size.

Customers are free to include more add-ons to their milk tea, like Dakasi's pearls, grass jelly, coconut jelly, chocolate or egg pudding, aloe vera or red beans, which ranges from P15 to P35.

The oats are also available as an add-on to any other Dakasi milk tea beverage.