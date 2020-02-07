MANILA, Philippines – Jiggly, fluffy soufflé pancakes, anyone?

Get those sweet tooths ready, because Osaka-based dessert shop Gram Café and Pancakes is opening its first Manila branch on Sunday, February 9 on the 3rd floor of SM Megamall Fashion Hall, Ortigas Center.

Gram is known for their 3-stack Japanese soufflé pancakes, dusted with sugar and served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Expect both their sweet and savory favorites on the menu!

Gram Café first opened in 2014 at Shinsaibashi, Osaka, and eventually expanded to other areas of Japan, as well as in Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, USA, and Singapore. – Rappler.com