MANILA, Philippines – Coffee lovers, save the date – the second edition of the Manila Coffee Festival is happening from March 13 to 15 at the Manila Hotel's Tent City.

The Coffee Science Center, with the City of Manila, converges the best Philippine coffee with music, entertainment, art, local tourism, and lifestyle in one weekend, complete with single-origin local coffee sellers, booth exhibitors, artisanal products, services, demos, and mini-workshops.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the venue. One ticket costs P150.

In 2019, the Manila Coffee Festival, which was held at the World Trade Center, hosted the national finals of the Philippine Coffee Championships, a World Coffee Events-sanctioned competition open to baristas from all over the country.

For more information, you can visit Manila Coffee Festival's official Facebook page. – Rappler.com