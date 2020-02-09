MANILA, Philippines – Valentine's season is here! Love is in the air – and apparently, it's in your ice cream, too.

Local hand-crafted sorbetes shop Papa Diddi’s released 5 new V-Day-exclusive flavors on Saturday, February 1, a collection spanning each stage of a relationship – and yes, even the bad stuff, too.

It all starts with Attraction – a zesty mint chocolate ice cream flavor made with 65% Dark Malagos Chocolate and homemade mint oils, meant to mimic that same spicy, "tingle of excitement" a first encounter usually evokes.

Then Dating comes along – a creamy, light, easy-to-like strawberry cheesecake flavor, made with fresh strawberries from Benguet, topped with cheesecake crust crumbs.

Sadly, relationships aren't perfect, so here comes the 3rd stage: Disapointment. However, Papa Diddi's created a flavor he thought would help ease the pain – a punchy 100% Dark Malagos chocolate flavor, infused with local whiskey.



Next up in the relationship is Stability (ideally) – a unique flavor of sweet potato ice cream with cinnamon, made to taste just like a freshly-baked pumpkin-cinnamon pie.

Last but definitely not the least is Commitment – a clean, smooth, fruity combination of white chocolate with roasted strawberries. Bonus: there are bits of real strawberries in every bite!

The 5 Valentine's Day flavors are available until February 29, and can be ordered in all Papa Diddi’s stores in Maginhawa, Eastwood, SM North EDSA, Poblacion, and SM Southmall. Customers can also order via GrabFood or Food Panda.

One scoop costs P80, a pint costs P325, and a gallon costs P1,850.

For more information, you can visit Papa Diddi's official Facebook page. – Rappler.com