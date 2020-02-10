MANILA, Philippines – Finally, it’s that time of the year again! Jollibee’s seasonal Tuna Pie is back on the menu (thank goodness), while also bringing along a new friend: Jollibee's new Spicy Tuna Pie.

Jollibee’s crispy, creamy, savory tuna pie now comes with an added kick, and costs P45 for a solo order. The trio costs P132.

Both tuna pie variants are available in all Jollibee branches nationwide starting Monday, February 10 for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery transcations. – Rappler.com