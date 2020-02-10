MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines and New York-based reusable bottle company S'well have collaborated again, this time for 4 travel-friendly metal tumblers with pebbled stone texture.

These pretty 160z bottles can store both hot and iced beverages, and come in 4 Philippine-exclusive colors: Spring Green, Pale Lavender, Sky Blue, and Blush Pink. Each bottle costs P1,995.

The Starbucks x S'Well XOXO Collection is available in all Starbucks branches nationwide starting Monday, February 10. – Rappler.com