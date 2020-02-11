MANILA, Philippines – A new Matcha Latte is finally up on Tim Horton's beverage board! The Canadian coffee chain's new "smooth, creamy" hot drink is made with natural sweeteners, and is available starting Thursday, February 6 to March 7, 2020.

The Matcha Latte can be bought in 3 sizes: small (P145), medium (P160), and large (P175).

Tim Hortons’ limited edition matcha latte can be found in selected Tim Hortons branches – Eton Centris, Greenhills, KIA Theater, Market Market, NAIA 3, Netquad, SLC and Uptown Mall BGC. – Rappler.com