MANILA, Philippines – When your favorite beverage merges with your favorite dessert, what do you get? Probably Tiger Sugar's latest sweet treat: Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream.

The Taiwanese bubble tea chain released their milk tea ice pop on Sunday, February 9 with an introductory price of P80. We can imagine the creamy bar to taste like the roasted, brown sugar flavors of Tiger Sugar's signature milk drink. Plus, it's mixed in with frozen boba pearls!

Tiger Sugar's Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream is available in all Tiger Sugar Philippines branches nationwide. – Rappler.com