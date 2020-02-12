MANILA, Philippines – The Lost Bread, a local dessert cafe known for nostalgia-inducing ice cream flavors (hello Haw Haw, Chuckie, and Butter Ball), released yet another quirky soft-serve flavor: the Root Beer Float.

In collaboration with Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, The Lost Bread is offering their milky soft-serve ice cream mixed in with caffeine-free Mug Root Beer, and then served with chocolate syrup.

You can get a cup or cone for P95. Additional toppings are also available, like milk and cookies, chocolate granola, and chocolate-caramel popcorn.

The Root Beer Float flavor can be purchased starting Tuesday, February 18 for a limited period in all The Lost Bread branches nationwide. – Rappler.com