MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea, sushi, chicken wings, tapsilog, hummus, or coffee – what's a barkada gotta do to satisfy everyone's random cravings? Here's an idea: order from GrabKitchen.

Online food delivery platform GrabFood Philippines officially launched on Wednesday, February 12 its very first GrabKitchen branch in the country on the ground floor of Glorietta 2, Makati City.

GrabKitchen features 6 curated GrabFood merchants in one space – Coco Milk Tea & Juices, 24 Chicken, Recovery Food, Frank & Dean, Omakase, and Mister Kabab – which means that Makati GrabFood users can now enjoy multiple orders from any of these brands in one delivery.

It also offers take-out and dine-in options, which can be done via a self-order kiosk at the front. Although GrabKitchen's dine-in area is limited in space, don't be fooled – behind the counter are the 6 full-functioning kitchens for each brand, serving up the same dishes available on the GrabFood app.

The idea of GrabKitchen is to ease the effort and delivery time spent by GrabFood's riders and to encourage the mix-and-match enjoyment of orders between friends, closing any cuisine gaps.

GrabFood announced that they are planning to open 3-4 more GrabKitchen branches around Metro Manila in 6 months, with plans of expanding nationwide.

GrabKitchen first opened in Indonesia in 2018, making it one of the biggest regional "cloud kitchens" in Southeast Asia. There are now over 50 branches around Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and now, in the Philippines. – Rappler.com