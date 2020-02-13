MANILA, Philippines – Serenitea has collaborated with "proudly Filipino" cacao bean brand Auro Chocolate for their new Cacao Lovers drink collection, available beginning Monday, February 10, until supplies last.

The collection stars 3 new chocolate milk tea drinks – the Cacao Frost, Cacao Cookie Supreme, and the Trio Chocolate.

Serenitea's Cacao Frost features Auro's indulgent cacao brew topped with Serenitea's classic cheese frost and a dash of chocolate shavings. You can get it in medium (P150) or large (P165) sizes.

The Cacao Cookie Supreme is all about Serenitea's traditional milk tea, mixed in with a cookie brulee crumble, and then topped with frost. This is available in medium (P185) and large (P200) sizes.

Lastly, there's the Trio Chocolate (P200: large), a triple whammy of Auro cacao, chocolate ice cream, and crushed cookies.

The Cacao Lovers collection is available in all Serenitea branches nationwide. – Rappler.com