MANILA, Philippines – Bonchon Chicken Philippines takes their signature Bibimbowl offering up a notch by adding cheese to it!

The fast-food chain's newest Cheese Bap (P105) features Korean beef, fresh veggies (we see lettuce, tomatoes, corn), and a sweet-spicy kimchi sauce atop white rice, served with a creamy cheese sauce.

You can get it with a drink (P140) or as a boxed meal (P175).

Bonchon's Cheese Bap is available in all Bonchon branches nationwide. You can also get it via Grab or FoodPanda delivery. – Rappler.com