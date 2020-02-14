MANILA, Philippines – Dohtonbori Philipines is celebrating the month of love in the "cheesiest" way possible – by bringing back its limited edition special: The Camembert Cheese Okonomiyaki (P500).

The Japanese resto chain adds a cheesy spin on its signature Japanese pancake, the "okonomiyaki" (which translates to "what you like" (okonomi) and "grilled" (yaki)), by inserting a whole wheel of Camembert cheese in it.

Grilled on-the-spot at your table, Dohtonbori's Japanese pancake features a mixture of egg, pork, veggies, and cheese. With the addition of creamy Camembert, you get extra rich, gooey goodness, topped off with savory okonomiyaki sauce and Japanese seasoning.

The Camembert Cheese Okonomiyaki is fit for 3 to 4 hungry mouths (or one, who's judging), and is available starting Friday, February 14, until February 29 in all Dohtonbori branches. – Rappler.com