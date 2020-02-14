MANILA, Philippines – We called it – from Gram Café's opening to Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's first restaurant, fluffy soufflé pancakes seem to be here to stay, and neighborhood pancake joint Pancake House is jumping in on the trend (and rightfully so).

Available starting Friday, February 14, Pancake House is serving up a stack of two “sweet, soft, fluffy” soufflé pancakes for P150. For an additional P40, you can top your pancakes with fruits – choose from banana, blueberry, or mango.

Since having this with a cup of freshly-brewed coffee seems only right, you can order one for P95.

Pancake House's soufflé pancakes are available in their Tomas Morato, Bonifacio High Street, Burgos Circle, Magallanes, Rockwell, and Molito branches. – Rappler.com