MANILA, Philippines – The month of love just got a little bit sweeter, thanks to M Bakery's new Red Velvet Banana Pudding, released on Monday, February 10.

The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is a pretty spin on the New York bakery’s famed dessert, costing P145 for the small size, P295 for medium, and P375 for large.

M Bakery's signature vanilla pudding is swirled with cream cheese icing, vanilla wafers, red velvet cake, and bananas – a sweet treat made for fans of the bright-red cake and creamy banana desserts.

M Bakery is located on the ground floor of One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Bonifacio Global City. – Rappler.com