MANILA, Philippines – They're fluffy, soft, jiggly, and tasty – what's not to love about Japanese soufflé pancakes?

These Instagrammable cottony clouds have taken many sweet tooths' worlds by storm, and with the crazed demand comes supply – more and more restaurants are taking notice of this time-consuming (but totally worth it) trend.

A tad crisp on the outside but creamy and airy on the inside, these towering pancakes are usually served with maple syrup and whipped cream – the holy trinity of a good soufflé dish.

What's their secret? Soufflé pancakes are made with the basics – eggs, flour, and milk – but with the addition of extra egg whites, beaten until a meringue is formed. The key is to cook these babies over very low heat, to prevent the inside from overcooking.

So, where can one enjoy a piece of texture heaven? Here are some restaurants around the Metro that serve these jiggly delights, each in their own ways.

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

Japanese Hokkaido milk brand Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory opened its first-ever restaurant in the world in January 2020 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Estancia Mall. (READ: Menu, prices: Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory café in Manila)

Creamy Cow Cow milk pies aside, TMFC also gained sweet tooth cred points with their stack of soufflé pancakes. They're a bit denser than the usual, but are delicious, nonetheless and are served with dusted sugar, syrup, and nama cream.

You can get it plain (P210), with chocolate (P265,) creme brulee (P265), or with summer berries (P315).



Heads-up: Demand is pretty high at the moment, so expect a waiting time of 30 minutes to an hour, especially during peak hours on the weekends.

am.pm

Hong Kong café am.pm made its way to Ayala Malls Manila Bay in October 2019, bringing along their signature Japanese pancakes, milk tea beverages, and cloud smoothies. (READ: Japanese soufflé pancakes from Hong Kong café am.pm are in Manila)

am.pm's version of the soufflé pancake is served with dusted sugar, a lot of whipped cream, and their own sweet syrups, blow-torched on the spot. What's on the menu: Original Soufflé Pancakes (P140) Tiramisu (P180), Shizouka Matcha (P180), Pearl Milk Tea (P210), Ube (P180), White Chocolate (P210), Dark Chocolate (P210), and Forest Berries (P210).

Gram Café & Pancakes

Straight from Shinsaibashi, Osaka, Japanese dessert cafe Gram Cafe & Pancakes made its highly-anticipated arrival at SM Megamall on February 9, 2020. (READ: Menu, prices: Japan's Gram Café and Pancakes opens in Metro Manila)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gram Pancake Philippines (@grampancakesph) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

And truth be told: Gram's fluffy Premium Pancakes (P385) did not disappoint. They're as legit as they come – tall, airy, soft to the bite, and freshly-made, served with a solid dollop of butter, cream, sugar, and maple syrup. Only 90 orders of this trio are available per day, with 30 a piece sold only at 11 am, 3 pm, and 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gram Pancake Philippines (@grampancakesph) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:37pm PST

They've also got regular pancakes on the menu: there's Apple and Tea Cream (P445), Tiramisu (P395), Classic (P300), Caramelized Banana (P385), Mixed Fruits and Chocolate (P425), Coconut Custard (P325), and Salmon and Avocado (P445).

Pancake House

It wasn't long before neighborhood favorite Pancake House joined in, offering their own take on the soufflé pancake, and rightfully so! (READ: LOOK: Pancake House now serves soufflé pancakes)

It was a true Valentine's Day treat indeed – the all-day breakfast joint released their new item on Friday, February 14, much to loyal fans' delight.

Puffy's

This souffle pancake cafe located at SM North EDSA hails from Taiwan and brings to the table different pancake flavors: Creme Brulee, Oreo, Mango, and Milk Tea!

We'll be updating this list as more restaurants jump on board the fluffy pancake train. – Rappler.com