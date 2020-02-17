MANILA, Philippines – It's good pescetarian bait from McDonald’s Philippines: the fast food chain is luring in fish-loving customers with the return of a favorite: the Fish and Fries.



McDonald's' latest item, which has been available since Friday, February 14, is being sold at branches nationwide for a limited time only.

McDonald's' take on the English classic features a tender, flaky fish fillet fried in golden-brown crunchy coating, paired with McDonald's OG fries. You can also replace your fries with rice for no additional cost.

Each meal comes with either tartar sauce or sweet and sour sauce.

A one-piece Fish and Fries meal with a drink costs P157, while a two-piece meal costs P253. A medium drink upgrade costs an additional P12.

The Fish and Fries is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery transactions. – Rappler.com