MANILA, Philippines – If your sweet tooth (and digestive system) can handle milk tea and chocolate combined – how does Macao Imperial Tea's latest Chocolate Series sound?

The milk tea chain has collaborated with US chocolate company Ghirardelli to create 5 new chocolate-milk tea beverages, available in all Macao branches nationwide starting Friday, February 14, until supplies last.

What's on the menu? There's Tiramisu Deluxe, Dark Chocolate Kiss, Choco Donut Freeze, Chocolate Matcha Green Tea, and Chocolate Shortbread Cookie Mocha, all made with Ghirardelli's premium chocolate bars.

Each drink is available in two sizes: Alto (16oz) for P165, and in Major (23oz) for P185. – Rappler.com