MANILA, Philippines – Spring season in Japan is approaching, and Starbucks Philippines is paying homage to the pretty-in-pink season of sakura trees with a new menu of equally pretty limited-edition beverages.

Peach blossom seems to be the star ingredient of Starbucks' new Cherry Blossom drink series – there's the Pink Peach Blossom Cream Frappucino, a blended beverage of peach jelly infused with cream, topped with a pink flower meringue topping. It looks too pretty to eat!

This costs P175 for the tall size, P190 for grande, and P205 for venti.

The new Chocolate Black Tea Peach Blossom Cream Frappuccino mixes a black tea base with chocolate, swirled with a tart, pink peach syrup.

This also goes for P175 for the tall size, P190 for grande, and P205 for venti.

For the cold brew fans, Starbucks puts a refreshing spin on their signature drink with the Yuzu Cold Brew – coffee mixed in with a tangy syrup made from the aromatic yuzu fruit of Japan.

The Yuzu Cold Brew costs P170 for the tall, P185 for grande, and P200 for venti.

Last but not least, the new Coconut Milk Cold Brew seems promising – it's Starbucks' cold brew lightly sweetened and made creamy with a splash of coconut milk.

This costs P170 for the tall, P185 for grande, and P200 for venti.

This drink, as well as a coconut milk alternative, are available only in select branches.

Starbucks' limited edition Cherry Blossom series is available in Starbucks branches nationwide starting Tuesday, February 18. – Rappler.com