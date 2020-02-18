MANILA, Philippines – Din Tai Fung Philippines announced two new dumplings: the Uni and Pork Xiaolongbao and Kimchi and Pork Xiaolongbao.

Beginning Sunday, February 16, the Taiwanese restaurant's local franchise will be serving both flavor combos in all DTF branches nationwide.

The Uni and Pork costs P345 for 5 pieces and P685 for 10 pieces. The Kimchi and Pork costs P185 for 5 pieces and P355 for 10 pieces.

Din Tai Fung's branches are in Powerplant Mall, SM Megamall, Bonifacio High Street Central Square, and Greenbelt 3. – Rappler.com