MANILA, Philippines – Ice cream chain Dairy Queen released a new Brown Sugar Milk Tea Series on Tuesday, February 18, featuring 5 "new favorites with a milky twist," available nationwide.

Dairy Queen is latching onto the brown sugar milk tea craze with 5 new sweet treats, starting with the Popping Boba Freeze, DQ's milkshake made with brown sugar milk tea and a swirl of vanilla ice cream on top.

It costs P109 for the 12oz size, and P119 for 16oz.

For something a bit more milky, the Popping Boba Float is milk tea swirled with brown sugar syrup and tapioca pearls, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream as well.

It also costs P109 for the 12oz and P119 for 16oz.

For DQ's signature blizzards, there's the new Brown Sugar Oreo, vanilla ice cream blitzed with Oreo bits and a brown sugar syrup, and the Popping Coffee Boba, coffee-flavored ice cream mixed with real tapioca pearls.

The blizzards come in mini (P69), regular (P85), medium (P109), and large (P139) sizes.

To top off the series, DQ offers the Ultimate Milk Tea Parfait, which features layers of ice cream, toppings, and syrups in one 12oz cup for P129. – Rappler.com